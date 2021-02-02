The Indian embassy in the country issued an advisory to its citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel and take due precautions. Air India flight on Yangon-New Delhi sector has also been rescheduled.

The Myanmar Coup

The Myanmar military staged a coup on Monday and seized control of the country after detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party, following escalated tensions between the government and the army that erupted due to results of the November 2020 polls.

The state power will now be handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing because of "election fraud", according to a declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who is currently serving as the Acting President.

According to the declaration, which was first announced on the military-owned Myawady TV, state of emergency has been declared in the South Asian country for a period of one year.

"The President shall declare the transferring of legislative, executive and judicial powers of the Union to the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services to enable him to carry out necessary measures to speedily restore its original situation in the Union," the Section 418 (a) of the Constitution said.