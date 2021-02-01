The military in Myanmar seized control of the country after it detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

This comes after escalated tensions between the government and the army that erupted after the disputed November 2020 general elections.

What next? 

The state power will now be handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing, according to a declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who is currently serving as the Acting President.

"I received internal reports about our state counsellor and the president being taken by the military. As far as I was informed, Shan State's Planning and Finance Minister U Soe Nyunt Lwin, Kayah state's NLD chairman Thaung Htay and some NLD representatives of the Ayeyarwady region's Parliament have been detained," regarding the detentions, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the NLD said. 

"Two members of the Central Executive Committee of the party were taken and I am also waiting to be detained as I was informed by our members that my turn will come shortly."

The state-run Radio and Television (MRTV) has also stopped operations. Telecommunications in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw and some other regions and states are also being cut off. Mobile internet data connections and some phone services have been disrupted in major cities.

