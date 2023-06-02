Pan India stars Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari had been speculated to be dating for months now, However, the duo has kept their relationship under wraps and often refrained from talking about it or say even reacting to paparazzi asking about what's brewing between them.

Despite Siddharth and Aditi not talking about it, the couple is often papped together for dinner, and their birthday posts for each other and reels have everyone guessing. Recently the duo looked lovely as they were snapped at the airport.

Aditi and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The video of Aditi and Sid at Mumbai airport raised eyebrows and seemingly the couple were jetting off for a vacation together, although they arrived at the departure terminal, they did not take a single photo together as Aditi denied to pose with her boyfriend for paps.

It so happened that, paps asked Aditi to pose with Siddharth, the actress blushed and politely refused, saying 'not possible'. She later posed for solo photos and went inside the airport.

Aditi Rao Hydari politely corrects an elderly fan as she gets papped with rumoured beau Siddharth at the airport

While the actress was heading for her document verification, an elderly couple greeted Aditi and they mistakenly called her "Kangana Ranaut", to which Aditi politely said, "I am Aditi and not Kangana", she then did namaste and greeted the elderly fan with respect.

Aditi's gesture is winning hearts as her fans loved the way she interacted with her fans despite they mistook her for Kangana Ranaut.

A user commented, "I love the way she handled that."

Another wrote, "She was so gentle and calm towards them."

Meanwhile, last week Aditi walked the red carpet and looked mesmerizingly beautiful at Cannes 2023.