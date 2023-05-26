Cannes Film Festival is underway and who's who from the film fraternity have put their fashion foot forward and made India shine on the global platform. Not just Celkesn, entrepreneurs, social media influencers, filmmakers as well as models have graced their presence on the red carpet.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Aditya Motwani, and Atlee among others were on the red carpet. However, recently Bollywood's one of the most gorgeous actresses Aditi Rao Hydari made her first appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, she looked no less than sunshine in a bright yellow ruffled ballgown.

Aditi attended the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) directed by Catherine Breillat. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal; fellow L'Oreal face Andie McDowell was also on the red carpet as were filmmaker Kanu Behl and his Agra cast, including actress Priyanka Bose – Agra was screened at Cannes this year.

Looking mesmerizing and beaming with joy and blooming like a sunflower the actress shared some pictures of her outfit on Instagram and captioned it, "In full bloom."

Fit check!

Hydari's celebrity hair and makeup artist Mitesh Ranjani chose a subtle glam look for the actor's first Cannes appearance. She kept her tresses open in fact, Aditi's hairstylist chose the latter, giving her the most perfect volume at the crown and structured waves like that of old Hollywood movie stars.

She wore simple make-up and accessorised her look with a ring and gold earrings.

Her floor-length yellow-coloured strapless gown is from the shelves of Michael Cinco, the designer has designed Aishwarya Rai's Cinderella moment at Cannes. Celebrity stylist Saman Ratansi styled Aditi in a gorgeous ensemble.

Atlee and Priya on the red carpet

Blockbuster Tamil filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya graced the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 21, with photos of their stylish arrival now taking social media by storm. The star couple were all smiles as they twinned in black on the red carpet of Cannes.

Atlee looked dashing in a black and white three-piece suit while being accompanied by his wife Priya, who looked gorgeous in a black sheer and studded saree, in their debut appearance at Cannes.

As cameras flashed amidst the glitz & glam, Director @Atlee_dir & @priyaatlee graced the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 21st ?#TheRouteTalent #CannesFilmFestival #Atlee pic.twitter.com/eakjAghQhU — TheRoute (@TheRoute) May 26, 2023

Sunny Leone slays in black for photo call post-film screening of Kennedy

Sunny who stars in Kennedy, looked stunning in a black ensemble as she posed for shutterbugs for a photo call post-screening of her film Kennedy. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film got a 7-minute standing ovation from the crowd.