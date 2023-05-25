On day 7 of the Cannes film festival, Indian celebrities have taken the red carpet by storm, despite all the debate over their sartorial choices on the red carpet, celebs are leaving no stone unturned to put their fashion foot forward.

Some of the biggest names in the Indian film and fashion fraternity, such as Shruti Haasan, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone and others stunned on the red carpet while some were seen taking snapshots at picturesque locales of the French Riviera.

From Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mouni Roy exuding princess vibes; to Shruti Haasan's sustainable couture to Sunny Leone's bold and elegant outfit, here's how Indians stunned at Cannes 2023.

Aditi's first look at Cannes 2023 is all about elegance.

The ever-so-gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari looked no less than a Cinderella in a blue gown with a sheer bodice.

On Instagram, Aditi posted four photographs from the first shoot at Cannes this year. She wrote, "Nice to meet you again Cannes (blue heart emoji) #walkyourworth #cannes2023 @lorealparis." In the first picture, Aditi is sitting on the cobbled street in the 'duck egg' blue flared strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. She did not wear shoes for this photo. In the second photo, the actor shows off her cuffed diamond earrings by Tuula Jewellery.

Mouni Roy embraces her princess moment as she makes a dreamy red carpet debut

Mouni Roy glittery gown with a corset bodice and a plunging neckline. The body-hugging silhouette cascades into a feathery long train. The Brahmastra actor opted for a diamond choker and sunglasses for accessories. She styled her hair in a bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Sunny Leone goes bold

Sunny Leone looked elegant in a one-shoulder gown featuring a risque thigh-high slit and a matching train. She then took over the red carpet with a regal velvet floor-grazing train attached to her shoulder. Sunny Leone attended the screening of her film Kennedy with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.

Shruti Haasan looks mesmerising in a black gown

Shruti Haasan debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous black gown, a sustainable creation by designer Vaishali S. The ensemble included sheer details and a huge floral embellishment in the front. The actor wore a tube crop top and mini skirt underneath and opted for diamond earrings and strappy black heels as accessories.

Sharing details of her OOTD, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Goth flower child ... so happy to wear such a talented Indian designer @vaishalisstudio in this beautiful sustainable creation "

Diana Penty opted for a beige gown with pearl embellishments, sheer details, dramatic sleeves and a figure-hugging shape by designer Saiid Kobeisy. As for her hair, she went for a messy braid adorned with pearl ornaments and opted for dewy makeup.