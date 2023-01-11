Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned two years old on Wednesday (January 11). On Vamika's second birthday, the powerful celebrity couple penned a note for their doting daughter and shares adorable pictures on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pen heartfelt notes for their daughter Vamika as she turns two

As Virat and Anushka have always been very strict about their privacy, Vamika's face was not revealed in these pictures.

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture and captioned it, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

Sharing a picture with his daughter the doting daddy Virat wrote, "My heartbeat is 2."

Fans and friends from the cricketing world and Bollywood industry flocked to Anushka and Virat's comment section to wish Vamika.

Dhanashree wrote, "Happy birthday" with multiple heart emojis.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh dropped multiple heart emojis, even as actor Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless."

Singer Neeti Mohan commented, "Happy 2nd birthday Vamika lots of love and blessings ❤️❤️❤️."

Virat and Anushka seek blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika

Last week the couple was at an ashram in Vrindavan, and the cricketer penned a gratitude post, thanking God for bestowing him with so many blessings.

The photos and videos from their darshan went viral.

Take a look.

Virat shared a picture with his daughter and actor-wife Anushka, in the photo Virat is seen with Anushka and his daughter Vamika. As the two hold Vamika's hands, they can be seen walking on a beach. "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada (God you have bestowed me with so many blessings that I have nothing left to ask you, only want to thank you)."

The picture seemed to be from the family's trip to the UAE. Vamika's face was kept hidden in the images and videos, as the couple didn't want her to be exposed to the media before she is old enough to take that decision on her own.

Recently, Anushka cheered for her husband Virat as he scored his 73rd International century. She shared a picture of the TV screen at her home, featuring Virat's ongoing match.

Anushka Sharma welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika Kohli, with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in January 2021

Work front

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the film Chakda Xpress where she is all set to play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix.