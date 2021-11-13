Govindas wife Sunita says, our fight will never be resolved; Krushna Abhishek wants to end fight with Mama-mami Close
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will appear as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', opens up about the people in the industry she has had a crush on.

During a conversation with the show's host, Rani revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also talked about doing romantic scenes with them and how she used to feel.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherjee
Aamir Khan and Rani MukherjeeVarinder Chawla

Rani recalls: "I was nervous doing romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh for 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I was then 16 or 17 years old and I had previously watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the silver screen.

"My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. And after watching Shahrukh in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', I felt like, you know, what we call 'young crush'."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

