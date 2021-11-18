The year 2021 has not been a roller coaster ride for Kartik. While he bagged Dharma's most awaited project - Dostana - he was unceremoniously dropped from their project too.

There were reports and speculations about his fallout with Karan Johar, creative differences, equation with Janhvi Kapoor, among others. And while Kartik kept mum for long on the negative stories doing the rounds, he has finally opened up now.

Kartik spills the beans

"A lot of times you ask yourself, 'Why is this happening?' But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don't belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that's the only thing I get worried about," Kartik told RJ Sidharth Kannan.

"Other than that, it doesn't matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself," he further said. Recently, on speculations of Akshay Kumar replacing him in Dostana, Karan Johar had said, "My lips are sealed."

Dharma's official statement

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions had said in their official statement.

Kartik also revealed that he has done several projects just for the money. "I've gone for money at times when I didn't have it, for work also. But I've never given it my 200%. I did my job to the best of my ability. But there were times when I felt that I would've made different choices if I'd had options," Aaryan further said in the interview.