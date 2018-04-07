Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on the success of his last comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has decided that he will try to do at least two films a year now.

In his career span of seven years, the actor has been a part of six films so far. During an event in Mumbai when the actor was quizzed why was he keeping a low profile, he said: "Actually, I kept my frequency very low when it came to acting in a movie. But from now, I will try to increase that frequency and do more films," the actor was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

"It was a conscious decision from my side. I think I am able to concentrate more when I do one film at one time but now onwards, I will try to do at least two films in a year," he further added.

Kartik recently walked the ramp with the Veere Di Wedding actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore and the duo totally nailed it. When asked if he would do a film with her, he said, " Of course... Why not. Walking with the stunning Kareena Kapoor has been a memorable experience for me. Let's see hopefully in future, we will work together."

Meanwhile, he shared a small video with Kareena on his Twitter where both of them were singing and shaking a leg on the popular number Ban Ja Rani from Tumhari Sulu. Check it out:

Recently, Kartik Aaryan managed to grab a lot of attention from the audience and industry people with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The latest fan is none other Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan was very impressed with his performance. According to a source close to the Roshans, Pinky saw the film and she loved Kartik's performance, his acting, comedy timings and even his emotional scenes. Pinky even further added that Aaryan not just a good-looking actor but a complete package.

The actor further told to the portal: "I am very happy with the kind of appreciation and compliments which I am still getting for the film and getting praise from Hrithik Roshan's mother is a big thing and a compliment to me."

The actor was recently in the news when he was spotted with his girlfriend Dimple Sharma on a date. Check out this picture: