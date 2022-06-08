Sunny Leone has said that there might be a few things her children might not like about her when they grow up. She added that with proper communication they should be able to answer the questions that arise outside their home. Leone also said that she made her own choices and her kids would be allowed to make their own choices too.

Sunny on what her children might not like

Sunny told TOI, "There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don't hurt others in any way."

Letting them be..

The Baby Doll actor also said that her son wants to be a firefighter and her daughter wants to be a dancer. "Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter. I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She's learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both. As a parent, I just feel it's fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do."

Sunny Leone has two films lined up in her kitty. One is a Tamil film titled - Quotation Gang - that also has Jackie Shroff. Another project of hers, a horror-comedy - Oh, My Ghost - is also in the pipeline.