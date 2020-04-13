Veteran Congress leader and former union minister MV Rajasekharan passed away in a Bengaluru hospital on Monday, April 13. He was 91. The veteran leader was suffering from prolonged age-related ailments.

He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters. Son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Nijalingappa, Rajasekharan was also a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council of Karnataka. He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha and was known for value-based politics. During the Manmohan Singh government, Rajasekharan served as the Union Minister of State for Planning.

An eminent Congress leader, Rajasekharan also donned the hats of an agriculturist, rural development and management consultant.

Born on September 12, 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district, Rajasekharan had his Bachelor's degree in agricultural sciences from Mysore University and also studied at the University of Missouri and Kansas State University of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, USA.

Yediyurappa's condolence

In his tweet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of the former Union Minister. He said Rajashekaran, who served as an MLC, MP and Union Minister, was a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity.

"Dear Mr. MV Rajasekharan, former minister of the Center, passed away. The loss of a valued politician by the separation of the simple, rigid MVR. I pray that the Lord will give them peace of mind and give their family the power to endure this pain, " wrote the Chief Minister.