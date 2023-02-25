The world's longest river cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' which was flagged off from Varanasi on January 13, will culminate its journey on February 28 in Dibrugarh, an official said on Saturday.

'MV Ganga Vilas', a cruise vessel made in India, began its journey from Varanasi on January 13 after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cruise vessel was to cover a distance of 3,200 km in over 50 days before reaching Dibrugarh on February 28 via Patna Sahib, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Dhaka (Bangladesh capital), the Suderbans and the Kaziranga national park.

Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, the cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and fro journey for the next two years.

A welcome ceremony will be organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in Dibrugarh on the same day.

The event will be graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, along with other Union Ministers, state Ministers, diplomats and officials of IWAI and MoPSW.

Sonowal said the 'MV Ganga Vilas' has put India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world, thus opening a new horizon and vertical for tourism and freight carriage in the Indian sub-continent.

A statement noted that tourists seeking spirituality have the opportunity to visit destinations like Kashi, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Patna Sahib and those keen on witnessing the natural diversity will cover destinations like Sundarbans and Kaziranga.

This route heralds a new chapter for freight carriage through inland waterways both for India and Bangladesh, it said.

Tourists also have an opportunity to go on board an immersive experiential voyage and explore the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh along the entire route.

As per an IWAI internal study conducted in the year 2017, 49 MMTPA of cargo moves in and out of the northeast and 30 MMTPA of cargo moves within the region.

(With inputs from IANS)