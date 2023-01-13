Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, in Varanasi via video conferencing.

"The beginning of the world's longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," said PM Modi during the ceremony. He added that the cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities.

PM Modi further addressed the foreign tourist undertaking the maiden tour and stated: "India can't be defined in words, it can only be experienced from heart."

The Prime Minister said that this cruise will pave the way for more such cruises on budget and luxury categories. He said that there is a need to encourage water transport since this will also ensure a boost to the economy.

Here's all you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise:

MV Ganga Vilas will travel 3,200 km through five states in India and parts of Bangladesh over 51 days. Operated by Antara Cruises, it is the first cruise vessel to be made in India.

News agency PTI quoted cruise Director Raj Singh as saying that the five-star moving hotel has three decks and 18 suites with a capacity of 36 tourists. In addition, it can accommodate 40 crew members. It is 62 meters in length and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters.

The suites are reportedly equipped with amenities such as French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors, and convertible beds.

The cruise has a Sewage Treatment Plant with the purpose of ensuring that no sewage flows into the Ganges. It also has a filtration plant to purify the water of the river for bathing and other purposes.

How much will the cruise cost?

The cost of the cruise per person per day w ill be around ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. The entire trip will cost around Rs 20 lakh per person and the cruise has the capacity of carrying 36 passengers. A total of 32 tourists from Switzerland are taking the first journey of it.

How to book tickets?

The tickets for the cruise can be booked from the official website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. While the current voyage is booked by a Switzerland company, the next one is likely to be held in September.

What are the route details?

The cruise will cover 50 tourist destinations, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The cruise will start from Varanasi and then travel to Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka, Guwahati, and Dibrugarh.

It will take pit stops to cover the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam.