Salim Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to take a graceful retirement now. Salim Khan has revealed that he feels Amitabh shouldn't be a part of the race now as he has done everything he had to. He advised Amitabh to keep a few years "for oneself" as well. Khan also added that he doesn't feel there are any more stories for Big B now.

Salim Khan also lauded Bachchan for playing a beautiful inning. "Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh Bachchan has played a brilliant inning professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement," Salim Khan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Salim Khan's further advice

Khan further said, "Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts."

In the interview, he also spoke about how one should have friends outside the industry. He also said that post-retirement, one should live as per their own choice. Speaking about himself, Salim Khan revealed how one's first few years are gone in studying, then in working, then family and other responsibilities take over. And it is only after retirement that one gets to live the way one wants. He added, "For example, my world is limited now. All the people I go on walks with are from non-filmy backgrounds."