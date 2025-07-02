The start of the Amarnath Yatra 2025 became a symbol of harmony, brotherhood, and shared culture when a large number of local Muslims gathered outside the Navyug Tunnel in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, wearing skullcaps and carrying flowers and garlands in their hands. They warmly welcomed the first batch of pilgrims and gave a resounding message of peace.

This scene was not only emotional but also a testimony to communal unity and Kashmir's centuries-old tradition of coexistence. The local people welcomed the pilgrims in the true spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', making this year's Amarnath Yatra particularly special, as it is being organized in the backdrop of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and the subsequent Operation "Sindoor."

#ShriAmarnathJIYatra2025

After their arrival at Baltal Base Camp Amarnath yatris of first jatha get rousing welcome.

District Admin led by DC Ganderbal, senior officers & locals welcomes yatris at their arrival.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia@MIB_India@tourismgoi@OfficeOfLGJandK… pic.twitter.com/NzA6TY8FmV — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) July 2, 2025

The local residents sent a clear message: they reject the agenda of terror and hatred and wish to give a befitting reply to all those forces trying to damage India's secularism and communal harmony.

Message of peace from Kashmir

From common citizens of Kulgam to traders and youth, everyone not only cooperated with the administration to ensure the Yatra's success but also demonstrated through their presence that the spirit of Kashmiriyat is still alive.

A local resident said, "Our welcome is a befitting reply to those who try to divide people in the name of religion. Amarnath pilgrims are not just devotees to us — they are our guests."

Hopes of tourism revival

Local traders and those associated with the tourism sector are hopeful that the peaceful conduct of this year's Yatra will help revive tourism in the Kashmir Valley. While there was a significant decline in tourist footfall after the April terror attack, this Yatra has emerged as a ray of hope.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the security of the Yatra. A total of 580 companies of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed along the entire Yatra route. Drones, CCTV surveillance, and multi-layered security checkpoints have been put in place to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Officials have reiterated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims. Their top priority is to ensure that the Yatra is conducted peacefully and smoothly.

Valley traders join in solidarity

Traders in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pahalgam welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with flowers and gifts, stating that the people of the Valley have always been peace-loving.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, they emphasized that no act of violence can weaken the spirit of brotherhood and the age-old tradition of hospitality that Kashmiris extend to tourists and pilgrims alike.

A very warm welcome was accorded to the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatris as they entered the Kashmir valley at Navyug Tunnel. Civil society members, trade fraternity, local residents from Kulgam and Anantnag joined in large numbers to welcome the Yatris.… pic.twitter.com/BBaoxiod5u — Athar Aamir Khan (@AtharAamirKhan) July 2, 2025

The commencement of Amarnath Yatra 2025 has thus become a living example of religious unity, brotherhood, and Kashmiriyat — a message that inspires hope and unity, not only in the Valley but across the country.

Locals and officers unite to welcome pilgrims

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 pilgrims received a warm and heartfelt welcome today at the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund, South Kashmir's Kulgam district, marking the ceremonial start of the annual holy pilgrimage.

The welcome was led by DIG South Javeed Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan, ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri, Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Sahil Sarangal (IPS), BJP leader Ravinder Raina, SSP Traffic Ravinder Paul Singh, Additional SP NHW Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, along with many district and tehsil-level officers, senior civil and police officials, members of the Qazigund Trade Association, and local residents of Kulgam.

The pilgrims expressed joy and gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the district administration and the local community. Notably, the turnout of pilgrims in the first batch was modest.