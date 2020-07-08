A Muslim woman was shocked after she ordered a coffee at Starbucks barista and received her drink with ISIS written on the glass instead of her name. Following the incident, she has filed a discrimination charge against Target at one of the retail corporation's Minnesota locations.

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or ISIS is a terrorist group, which has carried out several terrorist attacks and is known for its fundamental beliefs.

The incident occurred on July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks, Aishah said.

Aishah is the first name of the woman and she wants herself to be addressed by her first name only out of fear for her safety. She is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN). CAIR-MIN on Monday filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Aishah wore a face mask due to the coronavirus

Aishah was wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic while she placed her order and said that she had only mentioned her name but shockingly received a drink with ISIS written on the cup.

The woman added that it is not possible that the person who took her order could have misunderstood her name as ISIS as she slowly repeated it multiple times.

She further added, "Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times."

Aishah is a 19-year-old woman, who wears a hijab, a headscarf like other Muslim women. She said that after seeing ISIS on her cup she felt singled out for her religious beliefs.

Aishah said, "The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions. I felt belittled and so humiliated." The word ISIS shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world, she said and added that at this age it is not acceptable at all.

She however said that while placing her order she repeated her name and not spelled it.

When she received the order and saw what had just happened, she asked for the manager but the incident was dismissed stating that it was a mistake and not intentional. Instead, Aishah received a new drink and a USD 25 gift card.