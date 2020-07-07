A letter is being circulated on social media stating that Syed Ali Shah Geelani has called for a strike on the 8th and 13th of July in Jammu and Kashmir to honor terrorists killed in encounters with Indian armed forces. The letter refers to the terrorists as "martyrs".

"The Quaid Syed Ali Geelani calls for a complete strike on 8th and 13th of July 2020 in occupied Jammu and Kashmir; asks to organize "Day with a Martyr's Family on July 8," the letter reads.

The letter also mentions that "Geelani paid rich tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, and the iconic commander Burhan Wani who along with his fellow Mujahideen Sartaj Ahmad and Parvez Ahmad gave their blessed lives fighting against the Indian occupation on July 8, 2016, at Bemdoora, Kokernag."

An attempt to disrupt peace in the valley

Besides referring to terrorists as martyrs, the letter also attempts to provoke the people of Jammu and Kashmir by making false and baseless claims. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have not submitted to the Indian oppression and subjugation for the last 90 years and will continue to battle against this brutal occupation till the dawn of freedom. Insha Allah," the letter stated.

Further, it dubs the scrapping of Article 370 as an attempt by the Indian government to alter the Muslim character of the Union Territory. "The Quaid said that while we are on the path of liberation struggle for many decades, India's August 5, 2019 decision of annexation and officially starting demographic changes by issuing domicile rights to Indian nationals, creating settler colonies and allotting large swaths of land to Indian forces has thrown a new challenge for us," the letter said.

The letter was published from Pakistan, say Kashmir Police

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir police clarified that no such letter has been issued by Geelani and that it is a tactic by Pakistan to incite violence. Further, the police warned those trying to instigate the people of the valley by disseminating false news on social media.

"As per the family sources of SAS Geelani, the letter is fake and not issued by him. This is published from Pakistan. Police are taking action against those who are circulating it through different social media platforms to instigate violence and create L&O problems," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.