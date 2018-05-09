Karnataka election witnessed a heart-warming incident amid a communally polarised environment. A Muslim girl from Mandya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for providing financial assistance to pursue her education.

Sarah and her family members met Narendra Modi on stage at an election rally in Bengaluru and presented him the book, The Buddha and His Dhamma. The Prime Minister was humbled by her gesture and turned emotional on stage.

Sarah had written to the Prime Minister about her poor financial condition and requested him to provide financial assistance to her so that she could pursue MBA. She dreamt to do a masters course after scoring 83% in B.Com.

Her father Abdul Iliyaz, who works in Mysore Sugar Mill, had not received his salary for months, which left Sarah unable to find Rs 1.5 lakh that she needed to pay her tuition fees. She tried applying for loans, but was rejected by several banks. That is when she wrote to the Prime Minister.

To her surprise, the PMO responded to her letter in about 10 days and she was given a loan of Rs 1.5 by Vijaya Bank.

"I would like to personally meet Modi and thank him for helping me with education loan at a time when I was in urgent need. I was watching 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme on TV and this inspired me to write to the PM. I wish that Modi will bring out a scheme to help talented students like me who want to get involved with higher studies but face financial constraints to do so," she was quoted as saying by the ANI earlier.