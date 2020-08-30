Musician duo Ajay-Atul, who have composed many tunes for Marathi, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada movies, are seen narrating their musical journey on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday.

Ajay-Atul is known for their evolved compositions and chartbusters. They are welcomed as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show and will be seen enjoying the rib-tickling comedy and narrating fun personal moments with Kapil. During the conversation, Kapil asked them when did they realise that they wanted to become music directors. Ajay said, "Since childhood, we had a keen inclination towards music."

Ajay added, "When we used to listen to Lakshmikant Pyaarelal ji, we used to find it very interesting and feel that we to should learn this. In fact in school, we used to compose tunes for the poems without knowing that this is what composing means. We used to get kids in our school to sing these poems, and we dint know that this is music direction."

Atul further said, "We had a lot of misconceptions about music direction. For example, we used to think that if you have to become a music director, you need to own all the music instruments; all the musicians stay in one building and everything happens together in that building from rehearsals to other things."

When Ajay mentioned that they also thought a music director should know how to play all the musical instruments, Atul continued, "And that's how we learnt to play all the musical instruments. And we dint have any music instruments... so humlog jitne instruments hain, uski awaaz muh se nikalte the."

Atul added, "Initially we never even had a harmonium. So whenever we got work, and we had to present the song to them, toh ye (atul) gaana bolta tha aur mai uske peeche ka jo rhythm hai, uska (instruments) feel dene ke liye muh se hi bolte tha. Because of this we never felt that apne paas harmonium nahi hai.... Kisi cheez ki apne paas kami hai, aisa kabhi laga hi nahi."