Music legend Pandit Jasraj, who is a recipient of Padma Vibhushan award, passed away at the age of 90 in the USA today. His daughter Durga Jasraj has confirmed the news about his death.

Pandit Jasraj is a classical music legend. His career has spanned over 80 years, and he belonged to the Mewati Gharana. With his classical and semi-classical singing, he had a huge fan following in the US, India, and Canada, where he also taught. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards during his lifetime.

The news about Pandit Jasraj's demise came as rude shock to people across the country, just when they were struggling to digest the news about Nishikant Kamat's death. Many celebs from music, film, politics and other walks of life took to Twitter to mourn his death. They also offer condolences to his bereaved family and fans.

Here are some celebs comments on Pandit Jasraj's death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.

Salim Merchant: Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti #RIPPanditJasraj

Suhel Seth: Deeply saddened and devastated at the passing on of Pandit Jasraj. For the last several years, have woken up every morning to his rendition of Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya...while the rendition lives, he will now enthrall the Gods in heaven with his matchless voice and passion...

Vishal Dadlani: Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti @durgajasraj

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj. He was a doyen of Indian classical music & left an indelible mark with his sonorous rendering. My thoughts & prayers are with music maestro's family & millions of fans.

Aditi Raval: We lost someone whom word can not even describe... Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj has passed away. He was 90 years old. ॐ

Priya Gupta: Despite being such a legend, #PanditJasraj ji was such a simple & accessible artist with no tantrums at all. He could easily connect with a young person. Perfect in his craft, He's going to live on forever through his music. Om Shanti @durgajasraj

MP Ranjan Bhatt: Sadden to know about the sudden demise of Sangeet Martand Padmavibhushan #panditjasraj ji in New York ! He has made an immense contribution to Indian classical music & leaves behind a huge legacy. May his soul rest in peace.

Archana Dalmia: Famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj passes at 90 in United States RIP Condolences to the family...Another addition to 2020

Rajdeep Sardesai: Legendary Classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj has passed away. RIP..

Bhupendra Chaubey: Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away in the USA at the age of 90. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years. #RIPPanditJasraj

Sunanda Vashisht: This one feels like a personal loss. Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji truly shone like a sun in the world of Hindustani classical Music. I had good fortune of listening to him live few times. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mewati Gharana. This loss is irreplaceable.