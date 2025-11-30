The wait is finally over. After days of speculation around a mysterious monochrome teaser, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has released the trailer of his much-anticipated conversation with Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk for his podcast People by WTF. As expected, the internet is buzzing with excitement.

On Saturday, Kamath shared a new black-and-white promo across his social media platforms, confirming Musk as the next guest on his rapidly growing interview series.

The latest teaser blends humour with introspection. It opens with Kamath joking, "The first thing I must say is, you're a lot bigger and bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are." Musk laughs and replies, "Oh, stop you before you make me blush."

The clip then moves into snippets of their lively conversation, touching everything from philosophy to pop culture — and Musk's peculiar obsession with the letter X. When Kamath asks why so many of Musk's companies and products carry the letter, he responds with self-aware humour: "Sometimes I wonder what's wrong with me."

Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Z3QiunfCK3 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 30, 2025

In another light-hearted moment, Kamath asks which character from The Matrix Musk would choose to be. Musk quips, "Hopefully not Agent Smith? He's my hero," keeping the tone playful.

Sharing the teaser, Kamath wrote, "Here's to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient," hinting at broader themes of perseverance and long-term thinking that may shape the full conversation.

This new teaser follows a silent 39-second clip released a day earlier, showing Kamath and Musk chatting in what appears to be an industrial setting. The SpaceX logo on Kamath's coffee mug instantly set off speculation about the depth and direction of the upcoming episode.

Kamath's People by WTF podcast has steadily been drawing global heavyweights from tech, business, and policy. Previous guests include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas.

The full episode with Musk is expected to drop soon, but for now, these teasers have only heightened anticipation.