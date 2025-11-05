Maharashtra becomes India's first state to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink, CM Fadnavis announces

Twitter

Maharashtra has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first Indian state to collaborate with Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by SpaceX. This partnership aims to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions, marking a significant milestone in the state's Digital Maharashtra mission. The Maharashtra government formalized this collaboration by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. The LOI was signed by Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, and Virendra Singh, Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This initiative is subject to Starlink's regulatory and compliance clearances from the Government of India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "With Starlink joining hands with Maharashtra, we are bridging the last digital divide connecting every village, every school, and every health centre, no matter how remote. This partnership reflects our commitment to build a truly connected, future-ready Maharashtra. We are proud to be India's first state to launch this collaboration and set the benchmark for Digital India at the grassroots." Starlink is renowned for its advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, offering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. As the world's leading provider of launch services and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket, SpaceX has extensive experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations.

The collaboration aims to connect remote and underserved regions of Maharashtra, including tribal schools, primary health centres, disaster control rooms, forest outposts, coastal zones, and aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim. The initiative also seeks to enhance connectivity along key infrastructure corridors like the Samruddhi Mahamarg, ferries, coastal vehicles and ports, and coastal police networks. Additionally, it will provide smart connectivity for education and telemedicine. A joint working group will oversee the 90-day pilot rollout, with specific milestones at 30, 60, and 90 days. The pilot will be reviewed quarterly under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink, commented, "We pride ourselves in providing high-speed connectivity whatever their background and wherever people are. We are therefore honored to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra in this first-of-its-kind initiative. Starlink's mission, which is complementary to other government initiatives and providers, is to connect those who have been left behind by traditional infrastructure. Maharashtra's vision for inclusive and resilient digital growth perfectly aligns with ours. Together, we aim to demonstrate how satellite internet can empower schools, healthcare facilities, and communities across the most remote corners of India." The Maharashtra–Starlink collaboration supports the state's flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and integrates with its EV, Coastal Development, and Disaster Resilience programs.

The pilot phase will focus on connecting government and tribal schools, Aaple Sarkar centers, and PHCs; enhancing disaster response communications and coastal surveillance; supporting education and healthcare delivery through high-speed satellite connectivity; and building local capacity and training programs for state agencies and communities. This partnership is a significant step towards expanding digital connectivity in remote and underserved areas, as reported by news agency PTI. The collaboration aligns with Maharashtra's EV, coastal development, and disaster resilience programs, as highlighted by Chief Minister Fadnavis. "It is our honour that Starlink is coming to India and partnering with Maharashtra," Fadnavis wrote on X, adding that the collaboration will make Maharashtra a leader in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure.

The initiative is part of a broader trend of integrating satellite internet services to enhance connectivity in various sectors. For instance, Muon Space, a leading space systems provider, announced an agreement with SpaceX's Starlink to integrate its mini laser terminals into Muon's high-performance Halo™ satellite platform. This integration aims to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity on orbit, enabling real-time tasking, continuous command-and-control, and immediate data delivery to terrestrial points of presence. Similarly, IFX, a leading Managed Service Provider in Latin America, has added Starlink to its portfolio to boost business connectivity across the continent. This move is part of IFX's mission to provide accessible, affordable, and usable Internet solutions to individuals and businesses.

In the aviation sector, Starlink's high-speed internet service is being integrated into various aircraft to enhance in-flight connectivity. For example, United Airlines has received FAA certification for its first Starlink-equipped mainline aircraft, offering fast, reliable Wi-Fi service free to MileagePlus members. This certification process involves approval of the design, installation, testing, and certification of the system to ensure safe and reliable operations. Moreover, airBaltic, a leading airline in the Baltics, has become the first European airline to launch Starlink, providing reliable high-speed connectivity to its passengers. This initiative is part of airBaltic's commitment to excellence and its recognition by numerous prestigious awards, including the Best Airline in its region by Skytrax for three consecutive years.

In the enterprise sector, Oracle has integrated Starlink's network into its Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP) to securely manage and ensure cloud application delivery in remote or previously poorly connected areas. This integration allows Oracle industry applications customers to leverage satellite connectivity in a rapidly growing list of more than 100 countries and territories. Historically, the integration of satellite internet services has been a game-changer in enhancing connectivity across various sectors. The collaboration between Maharashtra and Starlink is a testament to the growing importance of satellite internet in bridging the digital divide and empowering communities in remote and underserved regions.

The Maharashtra-Starlink partnership is a significant milestone in the state's Digital Maharashtra mission, aiming to enhance connectivity across various sectors and bridge the digital divide. This collaboration is part of a broader trend of integrating satellite internet services to enhance connectivity in various sectors, including aviation, enterprise, and managed services. As the world continues to embrace satellite internet, initiatives like the Maharashtra-Starlink partnership will play a crucial role in empowering communities and driving digital growth.