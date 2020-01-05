Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 5 wished veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, calling him "unwavering" personality on subjects of national interest. PM Modi also visited the BJP leader's residence on his birthday.

"Greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi Ji on his birthday. Joshi Ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi said he considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years. "Like me, several Karyakartas learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the Party is extremely valuable. I pray for Joshi's long and healthy life," PM Modi said.

Who is Murli Manohar Joshi?