The most awaited Murder Mubarak boasting of an ensemble cast has finally dropped on Netflix. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and many others; the murder mystery has evoked a lot of reactions on social media. If you're planning to watch the film this weekend, read few tweets about what the people have to say.

Reactions and tweets

"It could have been a perfect weekend watch with #MurderMubarak but "NO"!! The mega star cast movie turned out to be an absolute waste of time and couldn't spell magic on screen. Fine actress like #KarismaKapoor deserves a better script. Murder is not Mubarak.@NetflixIndia," wrote a user.

"#MurderMubarak is an Indianized Poirot-esque drama with the absolutely fantastic @TripathiiPankaj & the ravishingly talented #SaraAliKhan ruling the script. This is "Clue". This is a "who-done-it". Too chaotic at times. Carries snooty Delhi in its heart. Fun & watchable for sure," another user wrote.

"Finished watching #MurderMubarak don't no about other but I really luv it Sara shine bright she improved a lot love her performance,her chemistry with Vijay," read a comment. "Everyone did good job but for me sara and pankaj tripathi is the winner. Script can be better other things are good," another comment read.

"Sara Ali Khan stole my heart as Bambi Todi in #MurderMubarak!" a social media user opined. "Sara and Vijay's chemistry? Off the charts! #MurderMubarak," another social media user commented. "'Murder Mubarak' showcases #SaraAliKhan's talent as she owns her own, bringing layers to her character that resonate with viewers, showcasing her range and depth as an actress," was one more of the comments.