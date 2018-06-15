A man killed his wife in the premises of the District and Sessions Court in Dibrugarh, Assam, on Friday.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 10.30 am when Pruna Nahar Deka attacked his wife Rita Nahar Deka with sharp objects. He attacked her outside the room of the Districts and Sessions Judge of Dibrugarh as they were waiting.

The couple were at the court in connection with a case of assault on their daughter.

"The wife had filed an FIR about nine months ago accusing her husband of raping their daughter. The two arrived in the court for a hearing of the case. Both were seated on a bench outside the courtroom," Inspector Sidheswar Borah said.

Suddenly, the man started hitting her with sharp weapons. "We rushed her to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh but the doctors declared her brought dead. We have arrested the man," Borah said.

The man told the media that he killed his wife as she had filed a false case against him. "I am innocent... She filed a false case against me involving my daughter. She did not even allow me to come home after I was released on bail. So I killed her today," said Deka after his arrest.

[With inputs from IANS]