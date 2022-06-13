Munawar Faruqui's joke on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis has not landed the right way. Munawar took to social media to drop a joke on Justin's recent revelation and netizens were quick to point out how wrong he was in doing so. Justin has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin's revelation

The singer took to social media to break the news to his fans. He also revealed that the syndrome has caused him to have partial face paralysis. "For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said in the video. He also said, "My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand." He went on to add, "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Munawar's tweet

"Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly," Munawar wrote. And soon, he was schooled by the fans. "I am a fan, don't use someone else's pain and turn it into your pleasure in the name of comedy, it is actually not funny, be the creative content that we all know you can be, using someone's heath condition is not creating content it's just creating #kachra. #disappointed."

"This is so disappointing," wrote one user. "Not expected from someone who has seen it all," wrote another user. "You know where to draw the line," said a netizen. "This is not funny," said another netizen.