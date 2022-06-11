Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer took to social media to break the news to his fans. He also revealed that the syndrome has caused him to have partial face paralysis. Justin recently revealed that he wouldn't be able to carry on with his Justice World Tour owing to some illness.

"For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said in the video. He also said, "My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand." He went on to add, "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Bieber also said, "I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do."

Justin breaks the news

Sharing a video, Justin wrote, "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers." The Baby singer also added that he is doing everything to get back to normal. He is doing facial exercises, relaxing and resting.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. It affects the facial nerves and cause facial paralysis and hearing loss. In worst cases, it can lead to permanent facial muscle weakness and even deafness.