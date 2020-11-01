Justin Bieber has remained one of the most iconic pop singers of this generation. The Canadian musician has received love from millions of his fans for his songs like "Sorry," "Baby," and "Love Yourself;" however, the early days of stardom had been extremely lonely for the star, who is enjoying the married life with Hailey Baldwin. Justin recently admitted about the worst times of his teenage life when he had suicidal thoughts.

The 26-year-old Justin Bieber is currently busy with his 10-part February series Justin Bieber: Seasons. While filming the music video for "Lonely," he reminiscence the earlier times when he was only 15 years old and was surrounded by millions of people. In Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, he says around that time, he felt misunderstood, and he had no idea how his life will turn out following the success that he had received at such a young age.

In the released documentary about his early life, Justin admits that not everyone admired him and his song. Several random people called him mean names, including telling him he "look like a girl." Although he pretends that such statements didn't bother him, but in actuality, it affected how he acted and how he treated other people.

"Man, I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal — like, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent. The pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So I'm just like, 'Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.'"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's married life:

For a very long time, fans speculated that Justin Bieber would marry his long-time girlfriend, Selena Gomez. However, he shocked everyone when he announced his engagement and subsequent marriage with the acclaimed model Hailey Baldwin.

The earlier days of Justin-Hailey's married life were troublesome as several social media users objected to this marriage. However, the married couple stands tall in front of all such adversities.

"We continue to just show one another that, you know, you're my priority," he told Baldwin in the footage. "You continue to remind me I'm your priority... and we're building a life, and we have something to look forward to, and it's growth, and it's hope."