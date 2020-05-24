Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Baldwin but there was a time when everyone in the entertainment world was sure that he will marry Selena Gomez. Selena and Justin had a long dating history, filled with drama and several emotional ups and downs. There was a time when Taylor Swift cried after listening to Selena's songs about the emotional chaos Gomez went through with the "Sorry" singer.

Back in 2019, Selena Gomez revealed during a candid interview with KISS FM UK that acclaimed singer and musician Taylor Swift got so emotional after listening to her songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" — which she said came out of the "abuse" Selena Gomez dealt with in a past relationship, presumably with Canadian pop star and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"Her and her mom just started crying," Gomez said while talking about the reaction Taylor rand her mother had after watching the music videos of those songs. "Like, just tears and tears."

"They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things — the abuse, the emotional chaos," Selena Gomez said at that time.

Selena Gomez even stated that she was not expecting this kind of reaction from Taylor. She added that she had a huge sigh of relief to see her and her mother feel that way. She even compared Taylor to an older sister and her mother as a proud aunt.

"It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's roller-coster life:

In the interview, Selena Gomez didn't mention Justin Bieber by his name. Neither did she directly refer to him in any of her songs. But her fans allegedly implied to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

As all of Selena fans know this for a fact that she started dating Justin Bieber in 2010 and continued to see him on and off until early 2018.