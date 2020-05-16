Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their quarantine days as a happily married couple. Things between Justin and Hailey have never been better as they both are spending so much time together, refuting to all the rumours about their relationship going downhill.

Hailey Baldwin recently admitted she took a huge leap of faith by getting married to Justin Bieber. The "Baby" singer fans know this for a fact that he was once in a loving relationship with Selena Gomez. There were several reports suggesting a possible marriage between Justin and Selena. The Canadian pop star shocked everyone when he announced his engagement and then secret marriage with Hailey Baldwin.

"I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that," the 23-year-old Hailey told to Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong Channel.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's short romance ended in February 2016 and they didn't get in touch again for almost two years. During that time, the "Sorry" singer went on a world tour and dedicated some time to himself where he focused on his physical and mental health before again reuniting with Hailey in mid-2018.

"I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith...and I just trusted the people that I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him," Hailey continued.

Hailey Baldwin's parent's feelings for Justin Bieber:

Justin has a fan following that goes in millions. He has fans in almost every city in the world and given the current scenario of the music industry is a very big deal. During her chat with Natalie, Hailey further talked about her parents' true feelings for Justin.

As per the model, "they just absolutely adore him. I think my mom kinda always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so."

