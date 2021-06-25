Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber's picture with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife is breaking the internet. The pop singer and his supermodel wife had gone to Paris for a romantic holiday. The surprising picture of Justin, Hailey, Emmanuel Macron, and wife, Brigitte at the president's Elysee Palace office has gone viral.

While the President and his wife were dressed in formals, it was Justin Bieber and Hailey's dress that has got social media talking. While Justin wore a grey suit, he left the top button of his shirt unbuttoned. His number of gold necklaces were hard to go unnoticed. On the other hand, Hailey wore a risqué tan halter outfit revealing her washboard abs to perfection. Her hair was tied in a neat bun.

Justin shared the picture after his meet with the politicos. However, he didn't put the picture with any caption. Fans and followers have been left thinking about what could have been the reason behind the secret meeting. The duo also shared several pictures and videos from their luxurious getaway and reveled in their dreamy romance.

Hailey has also been quite vocal about body positivity and body owning. "Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don't have any empathy with that. It's really frustrating because people are so quick to point the finger and try to call somebody out about their own body and it's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?," she said during Addison Rae's podcast That was Fun?