Hailey Baldwin has proved that she is the best partner Justin Bieber could ever ask for. Despite all the divorce rumours and mental health issues, the acclaimed model is standing next to the "Baby" singer and has proved that she loves him dearly.

As we all know, Justin Bieber is reportedly having a rough time. It was reported that the acclaimed Canadian singer is feeling low and is having some health issues. During the same time, media experts speculated that Hailey Baldwin Bieber is going to ask for a divorce in no time. Even Wendy Williams urged Hailey to divorce Justin.

Despite all the negative remarks and speculations, it is now being speculated that Justin Bieber is having the time of his life when he is around his wife. According to a report by HollywoodLife, Hailey makes the singer laugh and smile. Her mere presence has a positive effect on Justin Bieber's life. It is just because of her that he is feeling good and has the zeal to do something good with his life.

"As bumpy as the road can be at times, at the end of the day going through this tough time is strengthening their bond. Hailey has been so devoted and so strong, this isn't the kind of love you find every day and Justin knows it. He is very grateful for her," an alleged source revealed.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted spending some quality time together at the Laguna Beach. As per the alleged source, the "Never Say Never" singer is feeling better after spending some time with his wife and their family dog, Oscar, in Southern California.

"They spent a few days this week hanging out at the pool, lounging by the beach, playing with their puppy and just relaxing. Justin is trying to unplug, avoid email and social media and practice some self-love, but it is hard. Hailey continues to be a rock for Justin, always loving, supporting and helping him up when he feels down," reported the aforementioned source.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage has surprised almost everyone. At first, several speculated that the couple took a hasty decision of getting married after staying engaged for such a short period of time but the recent reports are proving that Justin and Hailey are made for each other.

Even though fans always assumed that Justin Bieber will end up with his former girlfriend Selena Gomez, the recent updates have proved that marrying Hailey Baldwin was the best decision Justin took in his entire life.