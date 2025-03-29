Munawar Faruqui has slammed Meerut Police for banning namaz on roads on Eid. As the biggest festivals of Muslims across the world, Eid-Ul-Fitr is right around the corner, Munawar has raised a valid question to the police. Faruqui has criticised the police's diktat and questioned if no festivals would ever be celebrated on roads.

Faruqui's post

Munawar took to social media and shared a post by the police of not allowing namaz reading on roads on the day of the festival. "30 minutes ki namaz ke liye yeh? Kya ab koi bhi festival bharat ke roads pe nahi hoga?" (sic) (This for just 30 minutes of namaz? Will none of the festivals of India be celebrated on roads anymore?)

What the Meerut police has said

The statement from the police read, "The Meerut Police has warned against roadside namaz prayers, stating that violators could face legal action, including the cancellation of passports and revocation of driving licenses."

"The directive was issued for Eid-Ul-Fitr and the final Friday prayers of Ramazan," it further read. "If criminal cases are registered, passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. These documents remain confiscated until the court grants clearance," the police officials have said.

Munawar Faruqui's question is now gaining traction on social media. However, whether this turns into another controversy, remains to be seen. On the personal front, the stand-up comedian was mobbed during his recent visit to Dongri to savour Ramazan delicacies. The Bigg Boss 17 winner was accompanied by Gulshan Grover, Krystle D'Souza, Ashi Singh and Meiyang Chang.

Faruqui has now re-shared one of the videos of being mobbed and written, "My hood. My Dongri."