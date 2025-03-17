Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 16 winner Munawar Faruqui recently married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The Bigg Boss winner is currently enjoying his married life.

However, despite things going well for him, Munawar often makes headlines for his personal life.

A video of him has recently gone viral, showing him getting angry at a man inside a stadium. According to the clip, Munawar was on the pitch during an ECL T10 match when a spectator shouted his former girlfriend Nazila's name and asked about her. This visibly irritated Munawar, who then angrily walked toward the man.

In the clip, the man, sitting in the pavilion, yelled, "Nazila kaisi hai?" ("How is Nazila?"). This did not sit well with Munawar, who responded by walking toward him and saying, "Idhar aa ja... Tu idhar aa ja na, batata hoon." ("Come here... Come here, I'll show you.") Before the situation could escalate, the ground staff intervened and urged him to walk away, preventing a confrontation.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens criticized Munawar's reaction, with many claiming he was "triggered" by hearing Nazila's name.

Take a look at the viral video:

On May 26, 2024, Munawar secretly married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Mehzabeen has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, while Munawar, who was previously married to Jasmine, has a seven-year-old son named Mikael.