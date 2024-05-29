Munawar Faruqui has finally given everyone a glimpse at his wife. Picture of Munawar and his second wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala have now surfaced online. This comes barely three days after the reports of Munawar getting married for the second time started floating around. While there was no official confirmation on the same, the couple's picture has now sealed the deal.

Munawar - Mehzabeen's picture

Pictures of Munawar and Mehzabeen publicly appearing together has been shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Pictures of the couple adorably cutting a cake has also surfaced online. And social media has a lot to say on the duo. "Nazila sitaishi did not accept his son that is reason munawar left nazila and married this lady and this women accept his son," a user opined.

"How does he get such beautiful women always?" asked another user. "Congratulations. He always gets the most beautiful women," a social media user commented. "Pretty women but I pity on her why only womaniser. she deserve better for sure," another social media user wrote. "Good decision. She has a child and he has one, so two broken together completing family," a comment read.

"She is mixture of ayesha and nazila smart munawar," one more comment read. "Don't know why but I am happy for him," another one of the comments read. Reports of Munawar having tied the knot with Mehzabeen almost ten days back surfaced online when a picture of their alleged reception party at ITC Maratha leaked.

It is said that the duo wanted to keep it extremely private and only family members were invited to do wedding. The couple then had a close-knit reception at a luxurious property. Mehzabeen is said to be a makeup artist from Mumbai.