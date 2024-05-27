Munawar Faruqui has left his fans and followers excited with the news of his hush-hush wedding. If reports are anything to go by, Munawar got married for second time and chose to keep it under wraps. Reports say that the Bigg Boss 17 winner got married to Mehzabeen Coatwala in presence of family and close friends.

Who is Mehzabeen?

Mehzabeen Coatwala is said to be a makeup artist from Mumbai. As per a report in Indian Express, Mehzabeen is from the Memon community and the duo got married almost 10–12 days ago. The report further states that the couple had a reception at ITC Maratha on Sunday, May 26. The source further told IE that close to 100 people were present to bless the newlyweds.

Hush-hush wedding

Hina Khan is said to have attended Munawar's wedding reception but there is no confirmation on the same. Munawar Faruqui had hinted at his family speaking to someone for his wedding while he was on Bigg Boss. The stand-up comedian was accused of two timing Nazila and Ayesha Khan. However, he had received a lot of love and support from the outside world over his breakdown.

The news of Munawar Faruqui's second wedding has left everyone surprised. On BB, Munawar had told everyone that he would want to get married for the second time but wasn't looking for just a fling. Munawar had spoken about his first wife a lot on BB. He had hinted at his wife leaving him and their kid behind.

Munawar had also said that his wife had gotten married for the second time and was happy. Whether or not the news of Munawar's second marriage happens to be true remains to be seen.