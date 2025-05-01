Veteran actress Mumtaz is grabbing headlines for her tell-all statements in a recent interview. From speaking about her not-so-good equation with Sharmila Tagore to Yash Chopra wanting to marry her, the 'Khilona' actress has spilled the beans on a lot that went down in the 70s. In the same interview, Mumtaz also spoke about Rajesh Khanna's decision to marry Dimple Kapadia and also shed light on rumours of her affair with the 'Anand' actor.

Relationship with Rajesh Khanna

Talking about whether she was in a relationship with Rajesh Khanna at one point, Mumtaz said that she never was. However, she wished she was. "I wish I was involved with him, but I wasn't. I missed the boat, I'd say. I've denied this 1,000 times, but if people keep insisting that there was something between us, all I can do is say, 'I wish...'" the 'Chor Machaye Shor' actress told Vickey Lalwani.

Rajesh Khanna was in a relationship with Anju Mahendru for almost seven years before deciding to get married to Dimple Kapadia. The two remained married for almost a decade and gave birth to two daughters. It was in their eleventh year of marriage that Dimple and Rajesh Khanna separated.

Rajesh Khanna would have been alive...

Anju Mahendru and Mumtaz were close friends back then. Mumtaz went on to reveal how Anju Mahendru took care of the 'Anand' actor like he was a "flower." The 'Prem Kahani' actress further said that she believed he would have been alive if he had stayed with Anju Mahendru. She added that Anju used to look after his health, medicine, food, drinks—everything. However, they both were surprised when Khanna suddenly married Dimple Kapadia.

Marrying Dimple Kapadia

"I asked her (Anju about the marriage), and she said, 'I don't know. I was at a party, and the next thing I know is that he had decided to get married'. She's a proud woman, she's very happy. It didn't bother her that her boyfriend of so many years had left her. She didn't want to mope over him. She must've been hurt, of course, but it wasn't like she was howling in grief," she recalled.