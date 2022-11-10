Rakhi Sawant has always been in news for her relationships. Just after ending her troubled marriage with Ritesh Singh, Rakhi Sawant found love again a few months back in Adil Khan Durrani. However, it seems all is not well between the duo. Reportedly, Rakhi has filed a complaint against Adil at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station. Rakhi has accused him of assaulting and cheating her.

Rakhi Sawant files an FIR against Adil on the grounds of assaulting and cheating her.

As per the news portal, "An FIR is being registered and further action will be taken. Inquiry is on." Reportedly, a rift in Rakhi and Adil's relationship began to appear when the former got into an ugly spat with Sherlyn Chopra over Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16.

Rakhi and Adil are often spotted together. They also interact with the paparazzi. The actress has shared a number of videos with Adil on her official Instagram handle. The duo often indulged in PDA in front of the media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant had earlier said that she is six years older than Adil, but the age difference does not bother them. Adil had also gifted a BMW worth 40 lakh to Rakhi.

Rakhi's past relationship

Before Adil entered her life Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh and the former couple participated in Bigg Boss 15. Ritesh's identity was revealed only on the show and post wrapping up Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi and Ritesh called off their relationship. Earlier this year Rakhi spoke to the media and confirmed their separation. Soon after her separation from Ritesh, Rakhi introduced Adil to the media and fans.

For the unversed, Ritesh and Rakhi weren't legally married.

FIR filed against Rakhi

Amidst turmoil in Rakhi's personal life, on Tuesday the Amboli Police registered an FIR against Rakhi and her advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt for sexual harassment and defamation.

As per the police, the complainant alleged that the two had shown an objectionable video of Sherlyn Chopra during a press conference and used objectionable language.

As per several media reports, Police have not summoned Rakhi Sawant for a probe so far.

How did it begin?

Sherlyn Chopra wants Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan out of the house. However, Rakhi Sawant os openly supported the Me Too accused director Sajid Khan. This didn't go well with Sherlyn; both Rakhi and she are openly defaming each other's character.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn had earlier lodged a complaint of molestation and making defamatory and objectionable statements.