Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra is in the news for her war of words with Rakhi Sawant. Both these actresses have broken all boundaries and are openly maligning each other's names in the public domain. Either of the one every day defames the other in front of the media. Paparazzo accounts are filled with accusations against each other.

Sherlyn Chopra -Rakhi Sawant's fights are getting nastier with each passing day.

For the unversed, it all started with Sajid Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 16. According to Sherlyn who has accused Sajid Khan of #MeToo charges is the view that he should be thrown out of the house. At the same time, Rakhi Sawant believes that he has the right to earn money. Amidst all this Raj Kundra's name is also getting dragged.

In fact, Rakhi Sawant often defends Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and producer-director Raj Kundra in an alleged pornographic case This didn't go down well with Sherlyn.

Raj Kundra lashed out at Sherlyn Chopra

And now Raj Kundra has finally opened up and slammed Sherlyn Chopra for accusing him

A Twitter user mentioned about Sherlyn's X-rated content which Raj agreed on.

Dogs LOVE to bark and some love to finger! Doesn’t take rocket science to google these words and many links will pop up exposing the barking dog. @MahaCyber1 has been informed they have date and time stamps to expose the lying female dog! ?? — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 5, 2022

To which Raj replied, "This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon...matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1."

His next Tweet read, "Dogs LOVE to bark and some love to finger! Doesn't take rocket science to google these words and many links will pop up exposing the barking dog. @MahaCyber1 has been informed they have date and time stamps to expose the lying female dog."

Sherlyn had accused Raj of sexual misconduct

In the year 2021, Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj, claiming he produced and distributed pornographic content. She had also accused him of harassing her mentally. Raj Kundra was arrested based on the complaints. Raj was granted bail later.

What was the complaint?

In her complaint, Sherlyn revealed that in early 2019, Raj Kundra called her business manager about a proposal that he wanted to discuss. After the business meeting on March 27, 2019, Sherlyn claimed that Raj showed up unannounced at her house due to a heated argument over a text.

The actress alleged that Raj started kissing her even though she resisted. She also claimed that she didn't want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. To which Raj told her his relationship with his wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated and he was stressed most of the time at home.