IANS

A team of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in search of a person, who allegedly threatened to kill Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a death threat via phone call, following which an investigation was initiated into the matter.

The location of the unidentified person, who reportedly made the threat call to the police station, was traced in Raipur.

An FIR has been registered at Bandra Police station, following which, a team of Mumbai Police arrived in Raipur.

However, Chhattisgarh Police were yet to make any statement on this high-profile matter.

The case has been registered under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sources said Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Cyber Police Station and sought cooperation from Chhattisgarh Police.

This threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of similar threats directed at fellow actor Salman Khan in recent months.

SRK is a close friend of Salman Khan.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan, allegedly from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The threat message gave Salman Khan two options -- apologise or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur (Rajasthan), who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Vishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The arrested person was identified as a vegetable vendor Shaikh Hussain Mohsin, 24.

Recently, an anonymous message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room threatening to kill Salman if he failed to pay up to Rs 2 crore.

Salman and his father Salim Khan have received multiple death threats in the past couple of years.

The Mumbai Police have arrested around a dozen persons in connection with the series of threats to Salman.

(With inputs from IANS)