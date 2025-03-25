Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to remain present to record his statement in a case registered against him in connection with his controversial statement against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Police sources said that a team from Khar police station delivered the summons at Kamra's residence in the city where his parents stay. Sources said as the comedian is out of Mumbai, the police have sent summons on his WhatsApp.

Shiv Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar on Monday also filed a complaint in the Kurla Nehrunagar police station against Kamra, and urged the police to register a case. Kamra is in Puducherry currently and has told the police that he will fully cooperate with them in the investigation.

Earlier, the MIDC police station registered a Zero FIR against Kamra for cracking an allegedly objectionable joke during a standup comedy show. The Khar police booked Yuva Sena general secretary Rahool Kanal under various sections of the BNS and the Maharashtra Police Act for vandalism.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, Dixit Gedam said two offences have been registered at Khar police station. One is against Kamra over derogatory comments while the other is against people who vandalised the Unicontinental hotel where the shoot of Kamra's comedy show took place. He further added that the investigation is underway.

Shiv Sena has demanded an unconditional apology from Kamra while the opposition has slammed the state government for being so fast in registering offence against Kamra while saving those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kamra late Monday night reiterated that he would not apologise for his comment, saying, "I don't fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."

In his post on X, Kamra said," I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr Ajit Pawar (first DCM) said about Mr Eknath Shinde (second DCM). To the political elders threatening to teach me lesson, Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only used routinely to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

He further said, "However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition."

"To the mob that decided that Habitat should not stand. An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you did not like the butter chicken you were served," he said.

