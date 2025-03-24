Bollywood actor s finally breathing a sigh of relief after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty, along with her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, and brother, Showik Chakraborty, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Several videos and pictures of the family entering the temple have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the trio is seen walking towards the temple. They also posed for the paparazzi and greeted them with folded hands and a smile.

For her temple visit, Rhea wore a green and pink floral suit, while Showik opted for a white kurta and jeans.

Take a look:

A day after the CBI's verdict dismissing any criminal involvement, several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Arjit Taneja, and Soni Razdan, have come out in support of Rhea. Many believe that the media, especially news channels, should issue an apology.

Apart from Dia Mirza, actor Pooja Bhatt wrote on X that justice has prevailed with the release of the closure report. She wrote, "The CBI's March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput's death as suicide with no foul play, clearing #RheaChakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed #Prayers answered (sic)."

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, welcomed the CBI report and expressed gratitude to the agency.

"The CBI has filed a closure report in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost four and a half years. We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case. The amount of false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case," Maneshinde said.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a closure report on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Following this closure report by the CBI, the court has fixed April 8 for hearing the matter, and if the report is permitted, the cases will be disposed of by the courts.

Rhea Chakraborty is yet to respond to the CBI report.

Meanwhile, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has recently shared a post writing, "Satyamev Jayate."