Mumbai Police is reportedly not convinced with Govinda's story on how he fired the gunshot accidentally. A day after Govinda was hit by a bullet from his own revolver while he claimed to have been keeping it in his cupboard, there are reports of police not buying the story. If a report is anything to go by, crime branch has also initiated investigation into the case.

Police eliminates foul play

A PTI report has stated that crime branch's senior inspector Daya Nayak visited Govinda in the hospital to investigate him further on the gunshot. Since the actor was alone at home during the time, the police is finding it hard to let it go unnoticed. A News18 report stated that while police have ruled out any 'foul play', they are not convinced of Govinda's version.

Several Bollywood celebs came down to meet Govinda after the incident. From Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi to Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan and many other celebs visited the actor in the hospital. His wife Sunita Ahuja told the paps stationed outside that the whole nation is praying for the actor and he is healing. She added that he might be discharged tomorrow or day after.

Shatrughan Sinha shuts down theories

"He is stable, his condition is good...It was an accident. There are no ifs and buts in accidents...He received treatment," Shatrughan Sinha told the media persons after his meeting with the Hero No 1 actor.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde also spoke to the actor in the hospital and advised hospital staff to take utmost care of him. "I contacted Govinda and inquired about his health. I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public," the CMO office said in a statement.