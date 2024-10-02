'Don't panic, he will be discharged soon': Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja visits hospital a day after he sustained bullet injury from his revolver

In an unfortunate turn of events, In a shocking state of events, on Tuesday morning, Bollywood star Govinda injured himself as he accidentally shot a gun on his leg in the wee hours of the morning at his Mumbai residence. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Hours after getting treated at the hospital, he shared a voice note from the ICU informing him that the bullet as removed and he was recuperating.

Govinda shared the first message for his fans from the hospital.

Govinda sent a voice note via his spokesperson stating that he was fine and he thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings. "Aap sab logo ke ashirwad, aur maa-baap ke ashirwad aur guru ki kripa ke vajah se, jo goli lagi thi, vo ab nikaal di gayi hai. Aap sab logo ki prarthanaon ke liye dhanyawad!"

His statement in Hindi is loosely translated as, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much (sic)."

From Shatrugan Sinha to Jaccky Bhagnani, Raveena Tandon, David Dhawan among other celebs from the fraternity visited Govinda in the hospital.

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja on Wednesday morning visited Criticare Hospital to check on her husband.

Govinda's wife Sunita spoke to the media outside the hospital and assured his fans that he is doing well.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...l would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

What made him use the revolver?

As per reports, the actor was reportedly getting ready for his early flight to Kolkata when he dropped the revolver from his hand and it misfired. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver.

He is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was not in Mumbai when the incident happened. Govinda's daughter is currently in the hospital with him.