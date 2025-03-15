The Mumbai police have dismantled a high-profile sex racket operating out of a hotel in the Hiranandani area. They arrested 60-year-old, Shyamsunder Arora and rescued four models from the hotel who work in the film industry.

The rescued women have been sent to a shelter home for support and assistance.

According to information received from the Police, authorities were alerted to a sex racket operating out of a hotel in Hiranandani, Powai. As a result, the police reached out to a 60-year-old man named Shyamsunder using a fake customer identity.

Shyamsunder demanded between Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh per model, with the models reportedly aged between 26 and 35 years.

The police contacted Shyamsunder, posing as a customer in need of girls. He subsequently sent pictures of four women, claiming they were associated with the film industry, and informed the fake customer that he would bring all four women to the hotel.

The police set a trap outside the hotel, and as Shyamsunder allegedly arrived with the women, the fake customer notified the police. They quickly raided the hotel, rescuing the four women and arresting Shyamsunder in the process.

During the raid, authorities seized eight mobile phones and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the hotel rooms.

Upon interrogation, Shyamsunder revealed that another individual residing in the Charkop area was also involved in the racket. The police are currently searching for this additional suspect.

The Powai Police have registered a case against Shyamsunder Arora under Section 143(2) of the Bombay Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA) and have arrested him.

