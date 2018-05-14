After Mumbai model and actress Avantika Gaokar's nude pictures were allegedly leaked online, one Tamil director allegedly released a "fake" nude MMS video on YouTube.

In a statement to International Business Times India, Avantika accused one small-time Tamil director Rameshnath Venkat Rao of releasing a nude MMS video on YouTube that claimed be of hers.

Calling the video fake, she said the 22-second clip was uploaded on YouTube around Sunday midnight but was deleted within hours after she and other viewers reported it. Rao had earlier threatened to release the clip when Avantika filed a case against the man for allegedly leaking her nude images online, as per the statement.

The accused has now reportedly fled to Sri Lanka.

"I was shocked to learn from my friends that this fraud and conman director after releasing my nude photos has now uploaded an MMS. When I checked it I found that it was fake. It was a video clip from some porn movie and he had simply renamed the video as Avantika Gaokar nude mms. My friends and I, several of us reported the fake video to YouTube using the report option and luckily the video was deleted within few hours. But by then the fake video had got about 2000 views," Avantika told IBTimes.

The Mumbai-based model had earlier alleged that Rao had fraudulently acquired her nude pictures and sold them to a media house without her permission. She said that the man, claiming to be a casting director, had sought her nude photos saying a Hollywood director wanted to see those for the audition of a Netflix show.

However, the private pictures got leaked online, and after Rao failed to come up with a satisfactory explanation, the model filed a case against him.

Avantika had further said that the concerned Hollywood director had confirmed that he did not ask anyone for any nude pictures, and also the mentioned that the Netflix show didn't exist in the first place.