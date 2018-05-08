A Mumbai-based model and actress Avantika Gaokar's nude pictures have been leaked online.

The young model accused a man, who claimed to be a director, of leaking her nude photos on the internet. Avantika said that she was working with him on a web series for Netflix, for which she had shot some nude photos.

Avantika confirmed the news, adding that she will soon take legal action against the director as well as Netflix. "Yes, it's true. My nude pictures have been leaked by a person who claimed to be a Hollywood director and was working on a web series for Netflix. This is very unprofessional. I am going to sue Netflix," she told International Business Times India.

Avantika also said that the director pleaded innocent, but she will take action after coming back to Mumbai from her Lucknow shoot.

"The director says he doesn't know how it happened. He says he deleted the pictures from his phone 3-4 days after they were sent. I saw them on some website about a week ago. I am right now in Lucknow shooting for a Bollywood film. I will be back in Mumbai next weekend, and will take action after that," she concluded.

Avantika is currently shooting for a Bollywood film in Lucknow, following which she will start working for a historic period film titled Pratapgad, wherein she plays the main lead. There are also reports claiming that she will be seen as one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.