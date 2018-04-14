Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Daredevils in the ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 14.

The Indians and the Daredevils are the only two teams to have not won a match so far in the ongoing 11th season. Both the teams would be desperate to get off the mark in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Rohit Sharma's men have suffered two close defeats so far in the season. The three-time champions were pipped by a wicket in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings while they nearly pulled off an unbelievable turnaround in the second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the road.

MI's batting has not fired as much as they would have liked to in the opening matches. Skipper Rohit and fellow opener Evin Lewis have been inconsistent and both the batsmen missed opportunities to convert starts into big knocks in the first two matches.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have come under pressure early but the the young middle order batsmen looked solid in both the matches.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who missed MI's match in Hyderabad with a niggle, is expected to be fit for Saturday's outing at home.

All eyes on Markande

All eyes will be on Mayank Markande as the 20-year-old has turned heads with the way he has bamboozled batsmen. In two matches, the leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets and is currently the holder of the purple cap.

On the other hand, the Daredevils are heading into the match on the back of a 10-run defeat (DLS) to Rajasthan Royals on April 11.

Gautam Gambhir has led the team from the front so far but the Daredevils have been let down due to lack of collective effort. New Zealand big-hitter Colin Munro has struggled so far while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar have been struggling in the middle order.

The lack of big names in the spin department has also hurt the Daredevils but the likes of Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris should shoulder the responsibility and deliver for the team.

Possible playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (C), Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris.

Live stream and TV listings - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils