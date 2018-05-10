MI handed a 102-run thrashing to KKR on Wednesday.

The defending champions leapfrogged KKR into the fourth spot on the points table.

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan executed MS Dhoni's trademark "helicopter" shot to perfection at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 9, leaving fans on Twitter awestruck.

The teenger, former India U-19 team captain, was in imperious form for MI as they demolished hosts Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs to vault to the fourth spot on the Indian Premier League points table.

Kishan walked out to bat after MI had lost their in-form opener Suryakumar Yadav for 36. Partnering with skipper Rohit Sharma, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper made his intentions clear in the very first over he faced as he launched Kuldeep Yadav to a huge six.

When the Indian left-arm wrist-spinner return to bowl the 14th over of the innings, Kishan entered carnage mode. The left-hander took Kuldeep to the cleaners, hitting four back-to-back sixes, thereby providing MI the much-needed momentum.

In the fourth ball of the over, Kishan stayed back for a ball that was flighted by Kuldeep used his bat speed and wrists to play the helicopter shot.

Even as the ball sailed over the mid-wicket boundary, on-air commentator, Michael Clarke, pointed out the similarity between Kishan's shot and the "helicopter shot".

Cricket fans on Twitter joined in and lauded Kishan for perfectly emulating his senior Jharkhand teammates, Dhoni.

Check the video and a few reactions to Kishan's helicopter shot below.

Reactions: 'Jharkhand special'

Kishan was named Man of the Match for his 21-ball 62, which included six sixes and five boundaries.

Speaking about his match-winning half-century, an elated Kishan said: "Had a chat with my skipper, he told me to go there and back myself. My plan was to look at the ball till the last moment and keep smacking. Have to believe in yourself, your strengths."

With Wednesday's win, MI have given themselves a good chance to stay in contention for the playoffs spot. Having won 10 points in 11 matches, the defending champions will take on sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals in what will be another crucial tie Sunday, April 13.