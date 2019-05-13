A teenager from Mumbai died in a fire at her house after her parents left her locked inside and went to attend a wedding. Shravani Chavan, 16, died in the tragedy at Saitan Chowki Police Colony in Dadar West. She used to live with her parents on the third floor of Om Sai Ram building. Her father Ashok Chavan is a policeman posted with Vakola police station.

According to the police, Shravani's parents had gone to Thane to attend a wedding and she was trapped inside the flat as her parents had locked it from outside. The incident came into light after the neighbours noticed smoke coming out from the flat at around 1 pm.

The neighbours alerted the fire department. "Four fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire was on the top floor of the three-storey building... it was put off in an hour," said the police officer, reports The Indian Express.

"The fire spread to the electric wiring among other things. When we reached there, we found that the flat was locked. The fire had also spread to two other flats — 36 and 38. Both were locked at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after investigation," said a fire brigade official, adds the report.

According to reports, the police had to break the lock of Chavan's apartment. But by the time they opened the flat, Shravani was completely burned and only charred remains were left.

However, it is still not ascertained as to why the parents had left the girl locked inside the house. The police have filed a case of accidental death. They have also recovered a bottle of kerosene from the flat.

The police said that the parents are in trauma due to the incident and will be questioned after post-mortem.